CSFD reminds community to keep drones away from fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) posted a statement on social media Monday reminding the community to keep drones away from emergency response operations.

According to CSFD, a drone that did not belong to the CSFD or Colorado Springs Police Department was flying over a structure fire this past Saturday at the same time a CSFD drone was in the air trying to give firefighters a better look at the fire.

According to CSFD, the FAA may fine unauthorized drone operators if they interfere with emergency response operations. Flying a drone without authorization in or near the disaster area may also violate federal, state, or local laws and ordinances, even if a Temporary Flight Restriction is not in place.

CSFD said their drones are important tools used to ensure the safety of firefighters and to aid in the firefight by providing thermal imaging to show where active fires or hotspots are.

