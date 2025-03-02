Skip to Content
Halle Berry gets ‘payback’ on Adrien Brody at the Oscars — with a kiss

Halle Berry swooped in for a surprise smooch with 2025 Oscar nominee Adrien Brody on the Oscars red carpet
Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource
Halle Berry swooped in for a surprise smooch with 2025 Oscar nominee Adrien Brody on the Oscars red carpet
today at 8:12 PM
By Scottie Andrew, CNN

(CNN) — Adrien Brody entered Oscars infamy in 2003, when he pulled Halle Berry into an impromptu kiss onstage.

On the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, Halle Berry had her revenge.

In jest, of course. Berry, an Oscar winner for “Monster’s Ball,” stole a smooch from Brody before the ceremony began. The pair then hugged and laughed along with Brody’s date, Georgina Chapman.

Brody first planted one on Berry while accepting the Oscar for best actor as a Holocaust survivor in “The Piano.” Berry, who won best actress the year in 2002, seemed taken aback as he held and dipped her into a kiss.

But Berry doesn’t appear hold the incident against him.

“I had to get some payback,” she captioned a video of their latest liplock, along with a winking emoji.

Brody won his second best actor Oscar on Sunday, this time for his role as the fictional Hungarian architect László Tóth in “The Brutalist.” Berry, meanwhile, is still the only Black woman to win an Oscar for best actress.

“I hope this year, someone stands next to me,” she recently said on “What Now?” Trevor Noah’s podcast. “This year, I hope it happens. Because I’m tired of occupying that space alone.”

