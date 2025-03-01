Zelensky says Trump’s backing is ‘crucial’ after US president berated him at White House

By Catherine Nicholls and Svitlana Vlasova, CNN

London (CNN) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says US support is “crucial” a day after cutting short a visit to Washington DC following an extraordinary public argument with Donald Trump.

A meeting intended to discuss a natural resources deal imploded, with Trump and Vice President JD Vance berating the Ukrainian leader in front of reporters in the Oval Office. At one point, when Zelensky tried to respond, an angry Trump accused him of “gambling with World War III.”

A Europe already rattled by Trump’s overtures to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin quickly rallied around Zelensky, with the European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, saying in a statement that it’s “clear that the free world needs a new leader.”

On Saturday, Zelensky appeared conciliatory when he posted on social media after arriving in London to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“It’s crucial for us to have President Trump’s support,” Zelensky said in a series of posts on X on Saturday morning. “He wants to end the war, but no one wants peace more than we do.”

Zelensky emphasized his gratitude for the US’ backing of Ukraine in the three years since Russia invaded his country.

In Friday’s fiery exchange, Vance questioned whether the Ukrainian leader had been thankful enough for US support.

“We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion,” Zelensky reiterated in his posts on social media.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that, despite Friday’s clash, Ukraine and the US “remain strategic partners. But we need to be honest and direct with each other to truly understand our shared goals.”

He said that Ukraine is ready to sign the minerals agreement that he had traveled to the US to hammer out, but noted that “it’s not enough,” highlighting the absence of the security guarantees he’s been seeking.

“We need more than just that. A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine. We’ve been fighting for three years, and Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky is due to meet Starmer at the British leader’s official residence later Saturday, ahead of a broader meeting with a host of European leaders at a summit on Sunday.

The summit was announced amid growing concern that the Trump administration’s push to work with Russia could exclude Ukraine from deciding its own fate.

Just last week, Trump wrongly accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia and called Zelensky a “dictator.” The week before, he said that Ukraine “may be Russian someday” when discussing what has now become the minerals agreement.

Russian officials reacted with glee to Friday’s fractious meeting. Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president, said Zelensky had “finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office.”

Meanwhile, a flurry of Western countries took to X to show their staunch support for Kyiv.

A joint statement by the leaders of the European Union, said that Zelensky’s “dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people.”

NATO chief Mark Rutte called the fractious Zelensky-Trump meeting “very unfortunate.” In an interview with BBC News, Rutte added that “it is important that President Zelensky finds a way to restore his relationship with the American president and with the senior American leadership team.”

