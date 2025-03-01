Police search for man believed to have stolen thousands from Burger Kings

By Amanda Porterfield

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A man breaks into a Milwaukee Burger King and now police believe he has stolen thousands of dollars from multiple locations in the area.

This is a picture of the suspect who Milwaukee detectives say he had the same MO for each burglary.

But when he got to Green Bay and Ave. near Capitol Dr., he was out of luck.

Here is how they say it went down at each one.

First, he would pry the drive-thru window open and climb through it to get inside. Then, each time he would take a saw he brought to break open the drop safe underneath the cash register. The drop safe is where cashiers put large bills.

Then, he would go fix the drive-thru window and leave the Burger King with the cash out of a side service door.

That worked at the first four Burger King burglaries.

“This time there was nothing in the drop safe. It was empty,” said Tiffany Skonieczny, detective with the Milwaukee Police Department. “The others there was a substantial amount in the drop safe but this one for some reason, on that day, did not have any money in it. So, all this damage was done to the drive through and the drop safe. The company probably changed something. And that is why there was no money in the drop safe.”

Detectives believe the man worked at a Burger King or somehow gained intimate knowledge of where the drop safe is located, and where an alarm wouldn’t sound.

If you know anything about who has been burglarizing Burger King locations in the Milwaukee area, call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips. Your tip is always anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you get cash.

