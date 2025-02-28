Othello man charged with threatening children to produce child porn

By Rob King

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) — A grand jury has indicted an Othello man for nearly a dozen child porn charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Richard Barker, Andres Burgos-Silva was arraigned Wednesday on 11 charges related producing child sexual abuse material and threatening and extorting the victims.

Burgos-Silva was investigated by the Othello Police Department. It’s alleged Burgos-Silva had child porn involving kids as young as six years old.

Burgos-Silva is also accused of telling victims he would post explicit photos of them online if they did not send him more photos.

Detectives searching Burgos-Silva’s home located and seized electronic devices allegedly containing children being abused.

Homeland Security and Othello Police are investigating.

