‘Missing Middle Housing’ brings together neighbors from different classes

By Greta Goede

PAPILLION, Nebraska (KMTV) — The development, full of town homes, apartments, and duplexes ranging from more affordable options to larger, more expensive units, is referred to as the Missing Middle.

Bungalows at the Lake are considered Missing Middle Housing The 500 unit development ranges from apartments to town homes The developer says this is a start to bringing different classes together

Affordable housing and a gap in classes in neighborhoods is something neighbors said is becoming more frequent in their communities, but housing development in Papillion is working to change that.

“In many ways, our zoning and the way we develop has segregated our populations, “said Gerald Reimer, owner of Urban Waters Development.

Riemer, the developer of the Bungalows on the Lake, a development full of townhomes, apartments, and duplexes ranging from more affordable options to larger, more expensive units, referred to as the missing middle, said this development is a start to bringing classes together.

“The missing middles, since the buildings are small and they don’t have to be all the same thing, we have been able to program in more economic diversity than what’s in a typical neighborhood,” he said.

Reimer, who has done most of his builds around Central Omaha, thought the land would be a good fit for the missing middle development. The nearly 500-unit development, which is still expanding, has been successful in Papillion.

Developments like this help bring neighbors together, according to Papillion neighbor Emma Thompson. She hopes more affordable options are built into neighborhoods like this.

“I think it’s good to mix people, I think in the climate today we have a class war going on honestly, so I like the building communities,” she said.

