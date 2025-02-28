Measles cases approach 150 in ongoing West Texas outbreak



By Jamie Gumbrecht and Neha Mukherjee, CNN

(CNN) — One hundred forty-six measles cases have been reported in the outbreak in West Texas, the Texas Department of Health Services said in an update today. This is 22 more confirmed cases since an update on Tuesday, when 124 cases were reported.

Twenty patients have been hospitalized, and most cases are in children aged 5 to 17 years old.

The bulk of cases, 98, remain in Gaines County, where the outbreak began.

While most cases are in patients that were unvaccinated or with unknown vaccination status, five cases were found in people who said they have been vaccinated.

The update comes days after Texas announced the outbreak’s first death – a school-aged child who was not vaccinated and had been hospitalized in Lubbock. It is the first measles death in the United States in a decade.

