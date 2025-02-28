El Paso County deputies arrest alleged child sex offender after SWAT stand off

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says they've arrested a man after he got into a standoff with SWAT.

According to EPSO, Matthew Kalkman, 62, had outstanding warrants related to alleged sexual assaults on children and failure to register as a sex offender.

Deputies say when they arrived at his house off Highway 94 on Thursday, Kalkman barricaded himself inside. Deputies also allege Kalkman made threats to shoot deputies and blow them up.

EPSO says SWAT used chemical irritants to try and get him out. Deputies say he stepped outside multiple times to yell at deputies but quickly went back inside.

EPSO says Kalkman fired a gun from inside the home multiple times and at one point, hit an armored car, "narrowly missing a deputy."

After negotiations, Kalkman eventually surrendered.

"No deputies or uninvolved members of the community were injured during the incident, and no deputies discharged their firearms," read a release from EPSO.

Kalkman has been booked into jail and has pending charges, according to the sheriff's office.