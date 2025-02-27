Spokane man accused of using social media to meet, rape teenage girl

By Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash (KXLY) — A man in his early 20s is charged with rape and child molestation, accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met through Snapchat.

According to the affidavit of facts filed in Spokane County Superior Court, Hussein Hassan (also identified as Hussein Mahmoud Mohamad Al Hassan) contacted the teenager when she posted on Snapchat about a vape she wanted.

Investigators say the man said he would get it for her and the two continued communicating through Snapchat and Facebook messenger.

Court documents say they agreed to meet and that he told the teenager he was 19.

The girl told police she got into his car, he gave her the vape and they started kissing.

She then told investigators he touched her in other ways and that he told her “something about the vape being more expensive than a kiss.”

Investigators say the girl told them they met again and engaged in more sexual acts.

The teen said she told him no several times and had her hands up during the encounter “as she was trying to make it clear she didn’t want to do anything.”

She told investigators he forced her into sexual acts.

The teenager told the school counselor, her mother and a deputy.

Investigators matched the Facebook profile to Hussein and also matched the vehicle to one that was seen by a Flock safety camera in the area the night of the crime.

A Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol pulled over Hassan a few days later. When they searched his phone, they found the conversations between him and the alleged victim.

After being read his rights, investigators say Hassan admitted meeting the girl, but said she never told him no during the encounter.

Hassan is charged with rape of a child, child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Investigators say Hassan works as a caregiver and that he “seems to target vulnerable youths and adults to sexually exploit and abuse them.”

The sheriff’s deputy says he is also investigating Hassan for second degree rape of a vulnerable adult. In that case, the deputy wrote that Hassan also used Facebook “to groom the victim and get her to meet with him.”

They said he’s from Turkey and could easily leave the country to avoid prosecution.

In court Wednesday, a judge set his bond at $125,000.

