Serial rapist sentenced to 337 years

By Rachel Denny Clow

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas (KRIS) — A jury has handed down what amounts to a life sentence for a 33-year-old man convicted of multiple counts of child sexual assault and indecency.

According to a release from the Aransas County Attorney’s Office, Tommy Michael Dylan Meador was found guilty on February 20 of two counts of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact and three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. The Aransas County jury assessed the maximum punishment, 20 years for each indecency count and 99 years for each aggravated sexual assault count, along with $10,000 fines for each charge.

District Judge Janna Whatley ordered the sentences to be served consecutively rather than concurrently, meaning Meador must serve a total of 337 years. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 110 years, effectively ensuring he will spend the remainder of his life in prison.

According to testimony presented during the trial, Meador began abusing a 9-year-old victim identified as A.G. shortly after beginning a relationship with the child’s mother. The abuse escalated from showing pornographic videos to molestation, often while the mother was asleep nearby.

The investigation began when A.G.’s mother discovered a concerning photograph on Meador’s phone showing her daughter in underwear with Meador’s hand near her genitals. When questioned by her father, A.G. revealed multiple instances of abuse, explaining she hadn’t reported it earlier because “He made me pinky promise not to tell. And I didn’t want to break my promise.”

Evidence presented at trial revealed a pattern of predatory behavior spanning multiple states. Jurors heard testimony from another victim, identified as L.H., who was 5 years old when Meador allegedly abused her in California. Three adult women also testified about sexual and physical abuse they suffered while in relationships with Meador, including incidents that resulted in restraining orders.

Prosecutors revealed Meador had previously faced discipline from the U.S. Navy for abusing one of the women, but received only a 45-day punishment. Witnesses also described incidents where Meador physically abused pets.

The jury deliberated for just over an hour before finding Meador guilty on all counts. During the punishment phase, Assistant County Attorney Johnson argued that without maximum sentencing, Meador would “keep on coming” to hurt others.

Authorities credited the victims’ courage in coming forward and the thorough investigation by the Aransas County Sheriff’s Office, which uncovered most of Meador’s additional victims.

Under the consecutive sentencing structure, Meador will not be eligible for parole until approximately 2133.

