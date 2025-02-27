Man charged with stealing ambulance from outside Chicago hospital

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A man has been charged with stealing an ambulance from outside a Chicago hospital earlier this week and driving it to north suburban Northbrook.

John Skulsky, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen ambulance, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land.

Chicago police said, around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a man stole a private ambulance from outside Swedish Hospital near Foster and California avenues.

The ambulance was recovered about 30 minutes later about 13 miles away in Northbrook, where Skulsky was taken into custody, according to Northbrook police.

Northbrook police said Skulsky made his first court appearance on Thursday, but further information was not immediately available.

