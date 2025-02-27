Homeless camp next to historic Black cemetery sparks conversations for change

By Rob Sneed

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (WAAY) — Some Huntsville residents are voicing concerns over a homeless camp near the historic Glenwood Cemetery, saying its presence, and garbage on the ground nearby, dishonors the site’s legacy and deters visitors.

The issue gained attention after a WAAY 31 special report for Black History Month highlighted Glenwood’s significance. The cemetery serves as the final resting place for prominent Black figures, including doctors, lawyers, and former city officials. It was established as a replacement for the original slave cemetery known as Georgia, which dated back to 1818.

John Humphrey, who has ties to the cemetery, said he believes the site is not receiving the same level of care as other burial grounds in the city.

“I spent many years as a child in that cemetery along with friends, but I’m concerned,” Humphrey said. “I don’t think the homeless should be there.”

Comparing Glenwood to Maple Hill Cemetery, Humphrey said the difference in upkeep is evident.

“I don’t think the homeless would be at Maple Hill,” he said. “So why should they be at Glenwood?”

The city has worked in recent years to clean up Glenwood after a long period of neglect, but some residents feel those efforts have not gone far enough.

“It’s an embarrassment to the city,” one community member said. “We’re proud of Huntsville, but we don’t want people to see that area like this. It’s tragic.”

A city spokesperson issued a statement in response, saying officials are working to improve conditions at the Derrick Street camp.

“The goal remains to reconnect individuals with families and help them secure permanent residences,” the statement read in part.

