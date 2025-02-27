‘Be Kind, Love Big’: How a little girl’s legacy is helping those experiencing homelessness

By Janice Allen

GRANDVILLE, Michigan (WXMI) — This February marks four years since the Rissley family lost their daughter Ruby.

The seven-year-old girl passed away days after being hit by a car on her way home from school.

“She was amazing,” said her dad Harry Rissley. “She was ‘be kind, love big’… to lose that was very hard, just because she was just a blessing to everybody.”

The Rissley family has taken their heartbreak and turned it into hope for those experiencing homelessness in Kent and Ottawa counties.

Be A Ruby was established in 2021 to provide monthly giveaways of food and clothing to people experiencing homelessness.

Last year, the nonprofit shifted to weekly giveaways, helping roughly 600 people monthly.

The organization has become known for its signature pink trailer and pink bags used in distribution- Ruby’s favorite color.

“The gratitude of the people that are out there in this element, whether it’s zero degrees or 95 degrees, they are so grateful when they see us,” said Steve Sanchez, downtown liaison for Be A Ruby. “They just absolutely love that we’re down there and that we treat them with humanity and kindness.”

Along with winter gear, the nonprofit distributes hygiene kits and gas and grocery gift cards.

Rissley said it’s been healing helping others while honoring Ruby’s life.

“There’s not a lot of joy that can come out of our scenario, but to know that the honor and remembering her is there… it heals a little bit,” Rissley told FOX 17 News. “We get people that jump for joy down there. We get people that dance. We get people that just absolutely love it. And to see that, and to know that Ruby is the reason for this is just, you know, it just fills your heart with joy.”

Be A Ruby has upcoming fundraisers in April and Juneto support the mission.

To learn more, or to donate, visit the nonprofit’s website or Facebook page.

