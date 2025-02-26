Warrant: GoDurham bus video helped identify murder suspect

By Monica Casey

Click here for updates on this story

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — A warrant revealed new details in how Durham police identified a shooting suspect through GoDurham bus video.

The victim in the case, Christopher Hart, was killed around 9:20 a.m.

The warrant said the suspect killed him in retaliation for a shooting hours earlier.

In addition, the stolen gun found near the victim has been connected to another homicide.

Screenshots of video captured by a GoDurham bus show a man police identified as Raymond Dixon walking toward Christopher Hart on Holloway Street just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Video shows the suspect sitting down next to Hart, shooting him in the side, and leaving.

When police arrived on scene, 31 year-old Hart was pronounced dead, and a Taurus G3X gun was found near him.

Police ran the gun through the National Crime Information Center, confirming it was stolen, and connecting it to a homicide earlier in the month.

36-year-old Jacob Kennedy was shot and found dead days later on Brye Street.

The gun’s other connection provides a possible motive for Hart’s murder.

It was used in an aggravated assault two hours earlier, where surveillance video shows Hart shooting Daniel Bailey. In an interview with police, Raymond Dixon said Bailey is his friend.

A Crimestoppers tipster said Hart’s homicide was retaliation.

Dixon was arrested hours after the shooting on unrelated drug charges.

He posted his $5,000 bond, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him now for a murder charge.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.