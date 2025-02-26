The 2025 Oscar nominees class photo is pretty epic

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The stars were out for an Oscar nominee event held Tuesday.

The Academy opted to hold a dinner for nominated artists prior to this Sunday’s Academy Awards instead of the annual luncheon, which had been canceled in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year.

The night drew many of the stars who were nominated.

Some of the attendees included Timothée Chalamet, who is up for best actor for his performance in “A Complete Unknown,” “Wicked” stars Cynthia Erivo and Arianna Grande, who are up for best actress and best supporting actress, respectively, and Demi Moore, who is competing in the best actress category for her role in “The Substance.”

It’s the first time for Erivo, Grande and Moore. Chalamet was nominated for best actor in 2018 for his role “Call Me By My Name.”

Grande was part of the four out of five best supporting nominees in attendance, which included Monica Barbaro (“A Complete Unknown”) Isabella Rossellini (“Conclave”), and Zoe Saldaña (“Emilia Pérez”).

“Good Morning America” shared a cute moment between Saldaña and Erivo as Erivo showed Saldaña how to do her signature red carpet walk.

This year’s Oscars ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, takes place Sunday and airs on ABC.

