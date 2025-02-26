Police arrest MC student suspected in bomb threat

By Angela Williams

CLINTON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A bomb threat was traced to an MC student who is now facing charges.

The MC Public Safety office received reports Monday of the threat that was posted anonymously on social media. The Clinton Police Department was contacted, and investigators determined that the threat was not credible and there was no danger to the campus.

The post was traced back to an MC student, who was arrested and “administratively removed from the university,” college officials said.

The name of the now former student and the charges they may face have not been released.

