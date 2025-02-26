‘Luckily we got there in the time that we did’: Police rescue man who fell from sailboat

By Angela Rozier

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — A Port St. Lucie Police officer is credited with helping to rescue a man who fell off of his sailboat, explaining how following his instincts paid off.

A portion of the rescue was captured on police body camera video.

Police received the call at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday about a man who fell off his sailboat and was calling for help.

Officer Ryan Lodwick was the first to arrive at the scene located at the Club Med boat ramps.

“I started scouring the boat ramps and going down the boat ramps for anybody that may be in distress,” Lodwick said.

Lodwick said when he got to the last ramp, he found the victim, 55-year-old Charles Dunn, hanging on the ropes on the dock.

“When I got to him, I could see he was struggling, and I was able to deploy this disc that we use for rescues to him in the water,” Lodwick said.

He said first responders from the St. Lucie County Fire District also arrived on the scene to assist.

Once the victim was out of the water, he told officers he was working on his sailboat and fell into the water and couldn’t get himself out. He was able to cling to one of the ropes attached from the Sailboat to the dock and dialed 911.

“The victim was in a lot of distress. He had stated at one point in the hospital that he was ready to give up,” Lodwick said. “He was struggling for maybe 20 to 30 minutes, and luckily, we got there in the time that we did.”

Lodwick was glad he was able to help.

He said the call initially came to an address on Pine Valley, but knowing his district, he responded to this location where the boats are located.

“I’m glad I was able to find him, and I’m glad I made the right decision to come to this location,” Lodwick said. “Again, just knowing my district and knowing where these boats are, it was a calculated risk, and it worked out.”

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for hypothermia.

