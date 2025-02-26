Driver identified in deadly crash in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police have identified the driver who died after crashing into multiple trees and a building in the Old Colorado City area.

According to Colorado Springs police, on the night of Feb. 10., the driver drove off the road near the intersection of 21st Street and Uintah Street, hitting several trees before smashing into a structure and coming to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected from the car and determined to be dead on scene. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has now identified that driver as 33-year-old Ross Herrmann.

An investigation into the crash revealed that Herrmann was speeding when he drove off the road and not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

This was the first traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2025. Over the past 365 days, the Colorado Springs Police Department said there have been 46 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.