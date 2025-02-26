Defense for Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger asks to remove the possibility of death penalty, citing autism

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Attorneys for the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in 2022 have nodded to autism spectrum disorder in asking the court to ensure the 30-year-old wouldn’t get the death penalty if convicted, court records show.

Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home.

Summaries of court documents in the case show the defense filed a motion Monday “to Strike Death Penalty RE: Autism Spectrum Disorder.”

A “Motion to Redact or Seal Newly Filed Records” was also filed Monday “in Support of their Motion to Strike Death Penalty RE: Autism Spectrum Disorder Under Seal.”

As of early Wednesday morning, the full documents were not publicly available online. And it was not immediately clear whether Kohberger has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or if the defense was seeking a diagnosis.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

