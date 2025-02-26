Buck found wearing dog collar on Fayette County property, Game Commission says

By Madeline Bartos

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A buck was found wearing a dog collar on a property in Fayette County when a game warden served a warrant on Monday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

The agency’s Southwest Region said it carried out a search warrant in Bullskin Township on Monday “as a result of an investigation involving the unlawful possession of a white-tailed deer taken from the wild.”

The Game Commission said the warden saw the buck on the road wearing a dog collar while a vehicle driving next to it was trying to lead it to a nearby property. Investigators also learned the buck had been castrated and altered to prohibit antler growth.

The deer was removed from the property and taken to a licensed facility, the Game Commission said.

The search warrant also led to the arrest of a person who the Game Commission said was charged with interfering with the investigation. That person’s name was not released.

The Game Commission said possessing or taking animals from the wild as pets is prohibited under Pennsylvania law. The Game Commission is reminding people that wildlife poses a safety risk and shouldn’t be handled or possessed.

Anyone with information about sick, injured or abandoned wildlife is asked to call the Game Commission at 1-833-742-9435.

