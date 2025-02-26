Animal cruelty suspect arrested after video of dog abuse goes viral

By Victoria Cuba

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV) — A 22-year-old man remains in police custody, after a video of him swinging a dog by its limbs went viral.

Honolulu police arrested the man Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree animal cruelty and a warrant. He has not been charged at this time.

The video posted on social media showed what looked like the man swinging a puppy while walking in Waianae.

The Hawaiian Humane Society reposted pictures of the video, saying the man was “subjecting a dog to cruelty.” It asked the community to help in its search for both the suspect and the dog.

The dog was located and is now safe.

