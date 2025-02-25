Social media influencer arrested in connection with crash that killed rideshare driver

By KABC Staff

MALIBU, California (KABC) — A social media influencer has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu last year, authorities said.

Summer Wheaton, who has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into rideshare driver Martin Okeke. Okeke died in the collision.

Wheaton surrendered to the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station Monday and was booked on several charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. July 4, 2024 after Wheaton left an exclusive event known as the white party at Nobu restaurant.

According to sheriff’s department officials, a white Mercedes-Benz driven by Wheaton crossed the center median on Pacific Coast Highway and collided with Okeke’s vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

Okeke’s family sued Wheaton late last year for wrongful death, claiming that Wheaton was “severely intoxicated and impaired” at the time of the collision.

Wheaton’s arrest comes after a lengthy investigation in which authorities obtained an arrest warrant, the sheriff’s department said.

She was also booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or above causing bodily injury.

