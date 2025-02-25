Slightly Cooler Wednesday

Rest of Today: Plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day with warm and windy conditions through the evening hours as our next approaching cold front moves in.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with overnight lows in the 20's, winds between 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny and cooler with winds out of the north and temps in the 40's. Some mountain snow showers possible Wednesday afternoon-evening

EXTENDED: Temps will begin gradually warming back up through the end of the week as highs bounce back into the 50's to low 60's

NEXT WEEK: We are watching the potential for snow by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week; however, we are still over 6 days and as with any model data, a lot could change. Stay tuned!