Pope Francis isn’t bedridden but his condition remains critical, Vatican source says

By Antonia Mortensen, Christopher Lamb, Hira Humayun and Lauren Kent, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis remains in hospital and “rested well all night,” the Vatican said Tuesday morning, a day after it said the 88-year-old pontiff showed “slight improvement” but was still in critical condition.

The pope’s condition is the “same as yesterday,” meaning it remains critical, but the pontiff is not bedridden and can still stand up, a Vatican source told CNN on Tuesday morning.

The source said Francis rested during the night, with his conditions the same as the night before.

The Vatican statement on Monday said: “The clinical conditions of the Holy Father, although critical, show a slight improvement. Even today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory crises; some laboratory tests have improved.”

The Vatican added that Francis’ mild kidney issues, first announced on Sunday, do “not cause concern” and that his oxygen therapy continues “with slightly reduced flows and percentage of oxygen.”

“The doctors, considering the complexity of the clinical picture, prudentially do not yet release the prognosis,” the Vatican said on Monday about the 88-year-old pontiff who has been battling pneumonia in both his lungs.

On Monday morning, Francis received the Eucharist and resumed work in the afternoon, the Vatican said. In the evening, he called the Parish Priest of the Parish of Gaza, with whom he has been in frequent contact since Israel launched its siege on the enclave following the October 7 Hamas-led attacks.

Francis also met with two senior Vatican officials on Monday – Cardinal Parolin, the Holy See secretary of state, and Archbishop Peña Parra, whose position as “substitute” is equivalent to the chief of staff – according to a Vatican statement. The two top officials are the first known visitors from the church’s central administration that Francis has had since the start of his hospitalization, apart from his secretaries.

The pope was first admitted to a clinic in Rome 10 days ago, undergoing tests for a respiratory tract infection. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia.

Faith leaders and worshippers around the world have gathered to pray for the Argentine leader, whose schedule has been largely cleared due to his intensive medical treatment.

People gathered in Buenos Aires’ Plaza Constitución on Monday, where Francis held mass when he was archbishop, to pray for his health. Some were seen crying or holding photos of the pontiff.

The pope’s cousin Carla Rabezzana, 93, who lives in the municipality of Portacomaro, in the northwestern Italian province of Asti, said the family is worried for his health.

“We are all worried sick. We hope he will recover quickly and get over this bad moment. I follow everything from the news, I am very agitated,” she told the Italian state outlet RAI on Monday.

During mass on Sunday in Manhattan, the Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, said that Francis is “in very, very fragile health and probably close to death.”

Early on Monday, Francis was “awake” and “in good humor” after the “night passed well,” the Vatican said. Over the weekend, he received high flows of oxygen to help alleviate his respiratory crisis. He did not deliver the weekly Angelus prayer Sunday – for only the third time in his almost 12-year papacy.

The pope’s condition seemed better earlier last week, with the Vatican describing him as responding “positively” to medical treatment on Thursday.

‘Mild’ kidney problems

On Sunday the Vatican said some of the pope’s blood tests indicated “an initial, mild, renal failure, which is currently under control,” and that the pontiff was “vigilant and well-oriented.”

Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt from Orlando Health Medical Group Urology, who specializes in kidney surgery, told CNN people should not be alarmed by the Vatican’s update on the pope’s kidney health.

“I don’t think it’s anything significant per se, but we can tell his condition is still quite critical,” Brahmbhatt said on Sunday. “The kidneys itself are very delicate organs but they’re also very resilient.”

He said that in older adults, “infections can quickly worsen if the body’s immune response kicks into overdrive — something we call sepsis.” When pneumonia leads to sepsis, widespread inflammation can hurt multiple organs, including the kidneys, Brahmbhatt added.

“In Pope Francis’ case, that’s showing up as mild renal failure. Kidney damage can be temporary and improve with treatment, or it can be permanent,” he said.

Francis took part in the Holy Mass from the apartment set up on the 10th floor of Gemelli hospital on Sunday morning, the Vatican said. Those taking care of him during his hospitalization also took part. The pope thanked medical staff for their dedication in the text of Sunday’s sermon, which was sent to the press in advance.

A prayer service for the pope will take place at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City on Tuesday evening, to be led by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. Another medical update will also be released in the evening.

History of respiratory infections

Francis has a vulnerability to respiratory infections. As a young man, he suffered a severe bout of pneumonia that led to the removal of part of one lung.

In 2021, doctors also surgically removed part of his colon in relation to diverticulitis, which can cause inflammation or infection of the colon. He was hospitalized with bronchitis in 2023, and in recent months has had two falls where he bruised his chin and hurt his arm, which was put into a sling.

The pope’s doctors have advised “complete rest.” Even so, he has continued to do some work, including on the first two days of hospitalization.

Francis has also been signing off decisions in the clinic, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni told CNN on Wednesday. Only his “closest collaborators” have visited him, the spokesperson told reporters last week. On Wednesday, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited him for 20 minutes.

“We joked as always. He hasn’t lost his proverbial sense of humor,” the Italian prime minister said in a statement.

On Sunday, prayers were said for Francis at Masses in Rome and at St Peter’s Baslicia in the Vatican. At the hospital, people have been gathering to leave balloons, candles and flowers for the pontiff in front of a statue of Pope John Paul II.

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the seat of Sunni Islamic learning in Cairo, Egypt, said he was praying for Francis. The pair have forged a close bond in recent years.

“I pray to God to grant my dear brother Pope Francis a swift recovery and to bless him with health and well-being so that he continues his journey in serving humanity,” the Grand Imam, Ahmed El-Tayeb, said.

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron wished the pope well during their Monday meeting at the White House. “We want him to get well. It’s a very serious situation but we want him to get well, if that’s possible,” Trump said.

This story has been updated with new reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Barbie Latza Nadeau and Sharon Braithwaite contributed reporting.