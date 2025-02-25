‘My life was in shambles’: Former Patriots star Tedy Bruschi uses darkest days to save lives

By Ed Harding

BOSTON (WCVB) — Tedy Bruschi was at the top of his game. A star on the field and a fan favorite throughout New England. Then came the moment that changed his life forever.

“I wake up with a severe, unexplained headache, numbness down the left side of my body. I lost the left field of vision in both of my eyes. I’m like, ‘what’s going on?'” Bruschi said, sitting down with WCVB’s Ed Harding and Maria Stephanos.

It’s been 20 years since Bruschi suffered his first stroke. But he remembers every detail.

“The first thing I thought about was, am I going to be able to play again?” he said.

Bruschi went to then-Patriots coach Bill Belichick and told him he was retiring.

“My life was just in shambles,” he said. “I had to get back to just wanting to be a husband and a father again.”

But Bruschi did come back — to the Patriots and to his life. Now his mission to make sure other people get the life-saving advice and support they need to survive a stroke. That’s why founded Tedy’s Team.

“Tedy’s Team is all about the support and encouragement and the resources you have now to be with people who have experienced similar adversity in their lives and for people to feel like you’re not alone,” he said.

Bruschi also helped found The Tedy’s Team Center of Excellence in Stroke Recovery at

MGH Institute of Health Professions.

It was so important for Bruschi to make sure his team was also part of the Boston Marathon.

“The Boston Marathon is our signature event,” he said. “It’s hard. And once you cross the finish line, the feeling is like winning the Super Bowl.”

WCVB is partnering with Tedy’s Team as our own team members take on those 26.2 miles on April 21, 2025.

