Detroit Zoo collecting cellphones, old electronics to save wild gorillas

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT (WWJ) — Do you have an old cellphone or electronic device sitting around your house and collecting dust? You can recycle those unwanted devices with the Detroit Zoo and help protect wild gorillas.

The Detroit Zoo is once again partnering with the SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction) Gorilla for its Gorillas on the Line…Answer the Call worldwide recycling challenge. SAFE hosts a friendly competition to collect old cellphones and other small electronic devices to support gorilla conservation.

All reusable devices will be refurbished and resold to support SAFE Gorilla’s conservation efforts in Africa. Any unusable device will be recycled to help reduce electronic waste.

Last year, the Detroit Zoo earned the Silverback Award for collecting 2,792 devices and donating $1,468, ranking first in North America.

“We know we can make an even bigger impact this year — but we need your help,” zookeeper and program organizer Aaron Jesue said in a statement. “By participating, you’re not only keeping electronic waste out of landfills — you’re also playing a direct role in protecting endangered gorillas in the wild.”

The Gorillas on the Line program was launched seven years ago as a way to fight the destruction of wild gorilla habitats caused by the mining of materials used to power electronic devices and cellphones. The zoo says the program has collected more than 94,000 devices and raised more than $48,000.

Guests can drop off their old and unwanted cellphones and devices at collection boxes outside the Detroit Zoo’s main entrance and inside the zoo’s Ford Education Center. Community groups, businesses and schools can also register as a team to collect devices throughout Metro Detroit.

The annual challenge runs through Sept. 1, but guests can donate devices at the zoo throughout the year.

