Children’s Hospital Colorado holding youth mental health town hall

today at 9:25 PM
Published 9:36 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Children's Hospital Colorado will be holding its first youth mental health town hall of the year on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The online town hall will begin at 6 p.m. MST.

According to Children's Hospital Colorado, three providers will be discussing the following:

  • Why parenting is hard, how stress impacts parents’ wellbeing, and tips for taking care of ourselves   
  • Importance of parent distress tolerance and strategies to help with in-the-moment parenting stress 
  • How to initiate brave, honest conversations about mental health, suicidality, anxiety and stress management with children  
  • How to choose coping strategies that fit into daily life and are based on individual values 

You can register for the town hall here.

