Children’s Hospital Colorado holding youth mental health town hall
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Children's Hospital Colorado will be holding its first youth mental health town hall of the year on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
The online town hall will begin at 6 p.m. MST.
According to Children's Hospital Colorado, three providers will be discussing the following:
- Why parenting is hard, how stress impacts parents’ wellbeing, and tips for taking care of ourselves
- Importance of parent distress tolerance and strategies to help with in-the-moment parenting stress
- How to initiate brave, honest conversations about mental health, suicidality, anxiety and stress management with children
- How to choose coping strategies that fit into daily life and are based on individual values
You can register for the town hall here.