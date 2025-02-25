Children’s Hospital Colorado holding youth mental health town hall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Children's Hospital Colorado will be holding its first youth mental health town hall of the year on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The online town hall will begin at 6 p.m. MST.

According to Children's Hospital Colorado, three providers will be discussing the following:

Why parenting is hard, how stress impacts parents’ wellbeing, and tips for taking care of ourselves

Importance of parent distress tolerance and strategies to help with in-the-moment parenting stress

How to initiate brave, honest conversations about mental health, suicidality, anxiety and stress management with children

How to choose coping strategies that fit into daily life and are based on individual values

You can register for the town hall here.