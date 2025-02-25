Auto dealership worker helps rescue 4 kids from icy pond

By Tammy Mutasa

ATTLEBORO, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Four kids are back home safe, after being pulled from an icy pond in Attleboro Monday afternoon. First responders said the kids fell in after school while walking on Lee’s Pond.

Pictures show a 13-year-old boy drenched in ice cold chest deep water moments after he and his friends were rescued from the frigid water. The pictures are now a reminder of how fortunate Alex Heng’s son was, especially after the dad got a dreaded call.

“I received a call about almost three o’clock from his cellphone and then the fireman spoke to me and he said ‘your son,’ and I started to panic you know,” said Heng. “I’m feeling great because God was up there, looking over them all.”

They said one kid fell through the ice, when the others tried to help, another fell until all four were in.

“I don’t care about the sale”

Across the street at the Blasius of Attleboro Dealership, Max Castro was in the middle of a sale when something caught his eye.

“I just screamed to one my coworkers, ‘call 911,’ and then we run over there to look. Me and my clients. And forget about the sale, I don’t care about the sale, I said, ‘save the kids that’s it,'” said Castro.

But first he needed help and grabbed some snow brooms. In a team effort, eventually the four kids were pulled safely from the pond.

As the temperatures warm up this week, the rescue is turning to a teaching moment.

“Be careful of the weather,” said Castro. “Don’t walk on the ice, don’t walk in the edge of any lake, avoid those situations because you can be in trouble.”

Thin ice warning

First responders say the pond and many others like it aren’t safe for any ice related activities because it’s warming up, so it’s just best to stay off them.

“To the parents out there, be very, very careful right now because the temperatures is starting to warm up and the ice is getting thinner and it’s start melting,” warned Heng.

