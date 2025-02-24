No charges filed against councilman who shot his stepson during an attack

By Nijzel Dotson

Click here for updates on this story

MANTECA, California (KCRA) — There will be no charges filed against a councilman from Manteca who shot his stepson during a confrontation at his home earlier this year, according to police.

On Jan. 23 David Breitenbucher called 911 and said that his 31-year-old son, Landon White, had had attacked him and threatened to kill him. He reported using his personal firearm in self-defense.

The Manteca Police Department said White did not live at the house, located in the 1000 block of Yolo Street, but Breitenbucher found him there when he returned home.

Breitenbucher suffered a head injury and White was shot in the abdomen, police said. They were both taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Manteca police said on Saturday that the department partnered with the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s office to conduct an investigation on the incident.

The San Joaquin County DA decided not to filed any chargers against Breitenbucher, according to police. White, however, was charged for assault with the intent to commit great bodily injury.

Breitenbucher has served as the council member for District 3 for about six years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.