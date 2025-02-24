Mammoth Mountain ski patroller caught in avalanche dies week later

By Brandon Downs

MAMMOTH, California (KOVR) — A Mammoth Mountain ski patroller who was injured in an avalanche last week has died, according to the resort.

On Saturday, Mammoth Mountain Resort said ski patroller Claire Murphy died Friday night after she was caught in an avalanche on Feb. 14 on Lincoln Mountain.

“Our hearts are with her family and our community as we navigate this tragedy together,” the resort said in a statement.

Murphy and one other patroller were caught in the avalanche while doing mitigation work after a storm dropped six feet of snow within 36 hours.

Murphy sustained serious injuries while the other patroller was responsive.

The area where the work was being done was closed to the public at the time. The resort then shut down all operations for the remainder of the day.

The resort plans to share more information about memorial services and fundraising programs in the coming days.

