Local bakers compete in Colorado Springs King Cake Bake-Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The spirit of Madi Gras was alive and well this weekend in Colorado Springs.

Bakers tried to claim the crown for the best King Cake in the city.

A King Cake is a Mardis Gras tradition and they're usually eaten before Lent. Saturday, bakers put their own twist on the cakes as part of the King Cake Bake-Off.

KRDO13 spoke to the founder of Rocky Mountain Cupcake Experience, who used a recipe passed down from her grandmother. She said it's important for her to share recipes that are so near and dear to her heart.

"For people to love something that stems so far back, you know, generation to generation, so it's an honor for me to bake and serve the community to this day," Tonya Adams said.