Police asking for help finding at-risk juvenile last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 12-year-old Valentina Locke-Exline.

Police say Valentina was last seen at Memorial Central Hospital on Saturday, February 22nd, around noon.

The police department describes Valentina as a Hispanic female, 5’4", 155 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt over a black T-shirt, black pants, and white high-top sneakers.

If you have seen or know of Valentina’s location, you're asked to please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.