Knife attack in Mulhouse, France, leaves one dead
By Pierre Bairin, CNN
(CNN) — One person has died and several are wounded following a knife attack at a town market in eastern France, in what French authorities have described as an act of terror.
“Horror has just gripped our city. A man attacked passers-by at the covered canal market with a knife, several municipal police officers who intervened to neutralize him were also injured,” Mulhouse town mayor Michèle Lutz said in a statement Saturday on Facebook.
The suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody, according to a press release by the office of France’s national anti-terror prosecutor.
The attacker had targeted several municipal police officers, shouting “Allahu Akbar,” as well as a passerby, the prosecutor’s office said. A civilian has died, and three officers are injured.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed condolences to the victim’s family, adding that France’s national anti-terror prosecutor is looking into the case.
Macron also described the attack as “no doubt, an Islamic terrorist act, given the terrorist’s words.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.