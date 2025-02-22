Skip to Content
Knife attack in Mulhouse, France, leaves one dead

<i>Sebastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A police officer and a military stand guard at the site of a bladed weapon attack where a man is suspected of killing one person and wounding two municipal police officers in Mulhouse
today at 11:07 AM
By Pierre Bairin, CNN

(CNN) — One person has died and several are wounded following a knife attack at a town market in eastern France, in what French authorities have described as an act of terror.

“Horror has just gripped our city. A man attacked passers-by at the covered canal market with a knife, several municipal police officers who intervened to neutralize him were also injured,” Mulhouse town mayor Michèle Lutz said in a statement Saturday on Facebook.

The suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody, according to a press release by the office of France’s national anti-terror prosecutor.

The attacker had targeted several municipal police officers, shouting “Allahu Akbar,” as well as a passerby, the prosecutor’s office said. A civilian has died, and three officers are injured.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed condolences to the victim’s family, adding that France’s national anti-terror prosecutor is looking into the case.

Macron also described the attack as “no doubt, an Islamic terrorist act, given the terrorist’s words.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

