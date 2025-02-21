Skip to Content
Warming Trend Ahead

TONIGHT: Winds will taper off near sunset as low pressure lifts away from Eastern Colorado. Calm and mostly clear with overnight lows in the teens region-wide.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the 40's to middle 50's with intermittent breezes between 10-15 mph

EXTENDED: Highs pressure builds into the southwestern tier of the US yielding a surge of warmth our direction as well. Highs on Sunday will bounce back into the 50's and 60's with near 70° temps by Monday. Most of next week looking dry and warm with some late week changes possible.

