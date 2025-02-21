Police searching for man whose car was found submerged in water

By Alexis Barrett

SYMSONIA, Kentucky (WPSD) — Kentucky State Police Post 1 is searching for a Calloway County man after his car was found in flood waters in Graves County.

According to a news release from KSP, 39-year-old Samuel Wilson was last seen by family on Feb. 16. His car was found submerged on Feb. 17. He was not located in or around the car and family members say they haven’t seen or heard from him since.

In a social media post, Wilson’s brother Joe said search efforts were hampered by winter weather.

“We are all devastated right now and need any help we can get to locate him. If anyone has any information or knows of any whereabouts of where he may be please contact me or the authorities. We love you Samuel Wilson and want you to come home brother,” the post read.

Wilson is described as a white male who is approximately five feet seven inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has several tattoos, including a large “W,” birds, and hearts on his neck, as well as the Froot Loops Toucan on his arm.

Anyone with information regarding Samuel Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 1 by calling 270-856-3721 or submitting a tip at kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov/tip.

