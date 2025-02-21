Man surrenders amid video showing Amazon delivery van hitting, dragging woman, fleeing in Baltimore

By Barry Simms

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore police have taken into custody a man identified as Jerome Young, 26, of Baltimore County, who turned himself in at a Baltimore County police precinct. He was taken to Central Booking in Baltimore, where he is facing the charges of negligent and reckless driving.

Amazon spokesman Austin Stowe sent a statement Thursday afternoon to 11 News, saying: “This is a terrible incident and we’re fully supporting law enforcement as they continue their investigation. The individual in question is no longer delivering to Amazon customers.”

ORIGINAL STORY (Feb. 19): An Amazon delivery van struck a woman in a Butchers Hill hit-and-run, video obtained Wednesday by 11 News Investigates shows.

Baltimore City police confirmed to 11 News Investigates that officers were called around 9:29 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of East Pratt and South Chester streets for a person struck.

Police said investigators preliminarily believe an Amazon delivery van struck and dragged a 29-year-old woman crossing the street at the time.

Police said the van’s driver checked on the woman before taking off.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“I’m just glad to hear they’re OK,” said Aidan Shawyer, a resident who lives nearby. “I worry walking all around the city sometimes just because people are always blowing through lights. I don’t know if that’s what happened in this situation. When I got home today, I parked up the street, and someone was going 40 mph down these roads, so people are just moving quick all the time.”

Amazon spokesman Austin Stowe emailed a statement to 11 News, saying: “We were made aware of this terrible incident today. The driver in question has been suspended from delivering on our behalf and we’re working with his employer and law enforcement as they investigate.”

A police investigation continues.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.