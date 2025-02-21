Energetic volunteer helps feed Collier County seniors

By Channing Frampton

Click here for updates on this story

NAPLES, Florida (WBBH) — Food insecurity affects a lot of seniors in our community. In Positively Gulf Coast, you’ve got to see how one woman is working to help meet that need in an energetic way.

St. Matthews’ House said at every Golden Gate Distribution for older adults, you’ll see volunteer Suzie Obermiller jumping up and down. She waves her hands and dances with a smile. She welcomes seniors through the food distribution line.

“I just want to make them feel that they’re valuable people just because they’re coming through their line and are down on their luck right now or something that they can’t that they aren’t valuable people,” Obermiller said.

St. Matthew’s House, in partnership with the Harry Chapin Food Bank, will hold a distribution Friday morning, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the Golden Gate Senior Center in Naples. If you see Suzie, say hello!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.