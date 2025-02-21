Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ game-worn cleats being auctioned off to benefit Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

By Tom Ignudo

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl LIX MVP earlier this month after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, but he’s also making MVP moves off the field.

Cleats worn by the Eagles quarterback are being auctioned off to benefit Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia through the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” program. The initiative encourages players to wear custom cleats to support a charitable cause.

Hurts wore the cleats in Philadelphia’s Week 14 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Bidding on the cleats will close on March 8. As of Thursday night, the highest bid is at $3,200.

The cleats being auctioned off were designed by three oncology patients at CHOP when Hurts made a visit to the hospital last November. The three patients got to attend the game against the Panthers and each got a pair of the cleats they designed.

Since he was drafted by the Eagles in 2020, Hurts has made an effort to do work in the community. He’s visited CHOP multiple times during his professional career.

Before the Eagles made a run to the Super Bowl in the 2024 season, Hurts made a $200,000 donation that helped eight more schools in the School District of Philadelphia have air conditioning for the academic year.

Hurts also paid for the funeral of a high school football player killed in Texas in 2024. The player, 18-year-old Jarvon Coles, played at the rival high school of Hurts’ alma mater.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.