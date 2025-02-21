CSPD officer hits median barrier while driving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says one of their officers ran into a median barrier.

CSPD says it happened yesterday around 4 p.m. The officer was driving eastbound on Milton E. Proby Parkway near South Powers Boulevard.

The department says his car veered to the left side of the road, entered the center median, and hit a cable median barrier. CSPD says they continued along that barrier for about 1/8 of a mile.

While CSPD has not said what exactly caused him to exit the roadway, they did say no other cars were hit.