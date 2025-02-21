Skip to Content
News

Colorado begins processing tax returns

Acquired Through MGN Online on 07/30/2021
Pexels
Acquired Through MGN Online on 07/30/2021
By
New
Published 10:27 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Ready to get your tax return over and done with? Colorado has begun processing some of those returns.

Earlier this week, the state had not yet started the process.

A tax professional told KRDO13 Investigates that delays happen every year for one reason or another. Just last year, 2024, the state didn't start processing returns until Feb. 17.

"Unfortunately, it happens that--between the software having to be updated [and] if there are any tax code changes. Colorado made a few changes that don't affect the federal, but they do affect the Colorado return," George Sleeman said.

According to our partners at 9News, the state has started processing returns from third parties like TurboTax, but Coloradans still aren't able to process their returns if they're doing it on their own.

The department told 9News that they could begin processing those within the next few days.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

KRDO.com Staff

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content