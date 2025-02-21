Colorado begins processing tax returns

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Ready to get your tax return over and done with? Colorado has begun processing some of those returns.

Earlier this week, the state had not yet started the process.

A tax professional told KRDO13 Investigates that delays happen every year for one reason or another. Just last year, 2024, the state didn't start processing returns until Feb. 17.

"Unfortunately, it happens that--between the software having to be updated [and] if there are any tax code changes. Colorado made a few changes that don't affect the federal, but they do affect the Colorado return," George Sleeman said.

According to our partners at 9News, the state has started processing returns from third parties like TurboTax, but Coloradans still aren't able to process their returns if they're doing it on their own.

The department told 9News that they could begin processing those within the next few days.