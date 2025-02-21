Berlin police searching for suspect after Holocaust memorial incident

By Billy Stockwell and Benjamin Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Police say they are looking into an incident at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in central Berlin’s Mitte neighborhood on Friday that left one man “seriously injured by an unknown person.”

The victim was injured with a sharp object, police told CNN.

The search for the suspect is ongoing. Police said they believe the suspect acted alone, based on witness testimony.

Investigations are now under way and rescue workers are attending to several witnesses at the scene, police said in a statement posted on X.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

