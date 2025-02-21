Ally Sentnor scores stunning goal as USWNT beats Colombia 2-0 in SheBelieves Cup opener

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Ally Sentnor scored a brilliant long-range goal as the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) got its SheBelieves Cup campaign underway with a 2-0 win against Colombia on Thursday.

Sentnor’s second-half strike doubled the US’ lead after Catarina Macario finished off a fine team goal to open the scoring in the 33rd minute.

Speaking after the match, Sentnor said she was “over the moon” to score her first international goal – and in some style too. The 21-year-old picked the ball up in space before driving towards goal and sending a swerving shot into the back of the net.

Sentnor, who last year was voted US Young Female Player of the Year, then ran to the sidelines to celebrate with the rest of the team.

“It means the world,” Sentnor added, per the Associated Press. “I am playing beside people I’ve grown up idolizing and watching on the field, so being out here playing is a full circle moment.”

The win stretches the USWNT’s unbeaten streak to 21 matches – it last tasted defeat against Mexico in February last year.

Emma Hayes’s side is also bidding to win a sixth consecutive SheBelieves Cup after dominating the invitational competition in recent years.

It was also a night to remember for the other goalscorer, Macario.

The 25-year-old scored her first international goal in almost three years after a bad run of injuries. She suffered a torn ACL in 2022 and then missed the Olympic Games last year due a further knee irritation.

It was a brilliant goal at that, with Macario providing the finishing touch to a magnificent passage of play which all started with teenage sensation Lily Yohannes, who was making her first start for the USWNT.

Yohannes, 17, provided a wonderful lofted pass behind Colombia’s defense to Yazmeen Ryan, who produced a great cross for Macario to finish.

“I’m just happy to be out there playing again to be honest,” Macario said, according to AP.

“It’s such a joy to be able to score as well, but most importantly, I’m just happy to be playing. I’m thrilled to have gotten the goal. It does feel like it’s been awhile. Hopefully, it won’t be as long until the next one.”

Overall, it was a successful night for a new-look USWNT side. Colombia boasted an array of attacking talent through Linda Caicedo and Mayra Ramírez but neither were able to make much of a dent in what was their nation’s debut in the tournament.

The US now faces a tough tie against Australia on Sunday, before playing Japan on Wednesday.

