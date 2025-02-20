‘Unakite Thirteen Hotel’: Father struggling to change daughter’s name and get her Social Security number

By Quanecia Fraser

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — She’s two years old, and her legal name is Unakite Thirteen Hotel. Her father says she has no birth certificate or social security number, two documents he desperately needs to better take care of her.

From nursery rhymes to a new world waiting to be explored, life as a toddler is filled with so many mysteries. But right now, two-year-old Caroline’s life itself is a mystery.

For starters, her name is not technically ‘Caroline.’ Legally, it’s “Unakite Thirteen Hotel,” according to her father and her father’s attorney.

That’s the legal name they say Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services gave her.

“She was born in Council Bluffs, at a house- a home birth,” Jason Kilburn said.

At the time of her birth, Kilburn said he and his daughter’s mother were split up for several months, and there was a chance she may not have been his daughter.

His daughter was taken to the hospital by a foster mom. But Kilburn said the hospital only gave a certificate with Caroline’s mom’s last name. There was no first name listed.

“When she was brought to Nebraska, she was in the juvenile court in Nebraska in the foster care system,” said Josh Livingston, Kilburn’s attorney. “They petitioned the court while she was in their custody for a, an order so that they could obtain a Social Security number. They gave her a legal name. That legal name was Unakite Thirteen Hotel.”

Eventually, Kilburn’s attorney said his client took a test to prove Caroline was, in fact, his daughter and was granted custody. But Kilburn would like to give his daughter a name he wants to call her.

“I can’t get a name change without Social, or birth certificate,” Kilburn said.

Livingston believes Nebraska DHHS asked the court for a Social Security number. But he said Kilburn never got it.

“So obviously, Social Security number is a federal issue. But when DHHS filed that motion with the court to obtain the Social Security number, they certainly put a duty on themselves to follow through with that,” Livingston said.

Kilburn said there’s a lot he can’t provide for Caroline.

“I can’t claim her on my taxes; I can’t even get her into daycare without a Social Security number because they have to have that for legal reasons,” Kilburn said.

DHHS sent this statement to KETV Investigates.

“Under the Child Protection and Family Safety Act, specific information related to children in the custody of DHHS or who were in the past is confidential. DHHS is working with Mr. Livingston to resolve this issue.

Each state is responsible for all vital events that happen within the state including births and deaths as well as the registration of the event, the certificate, and any amendments or corrections needed.

Inquiries specific to social security numbers should go through the Social Security Administration.”

As for what happened, Kilburn and his attorney say it’s not about blame but resolving a tough situation.

“As a father, I feel responsible for her, having what she needs whether it be insurance or the Social Security number, whatever. She can’t do nothing for herself right now, it’s all on me,” Kilburn said.

