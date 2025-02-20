‘Their family is our family’: City of Hartford staff raise money for toddler battling cancer

By Pavlina Osta

HARTFORD, Wis. (WDJT) — A young girl from Hartford is battling cancer and just underwent a lifesaving surgery.

Both of her parents are city employees, and their co-workers are raising money for the family.

“We are a family here at the City of Hartford, so their family is our family,” said Leah Diedrich, benefit luncheon organizer.

At Hartford City Hall, dozens of city staff gathered for a taco luncheon to raise money for 2-year-old Kinsley Wenzel.

“It was a tumor, maybe the size of a deck of cards,” said Diedrich.

Her parents, Kyle and Holly Wenzel, both work for the City of Hartford.

“Kyle is a captain for Hartford Fire and Rescue,” and Holly works in the finance department.

Benefit organizer Leah Diedrich says Kinsley was diagnosed with cancer in October.

“She’s super strong. She has been strong through this whole thing,” said Diedrich.

Wednesday morning, she went into surgery for a lifesaving operation to remove the tumor from her chest.

“They have been doing chemo; they are hoping to reduce the size of the tumor that was pressing on her diaphragm, her spine, and one of her lungs,” said Diedrich. The surgeons now think they have clean margins, so they’re going to remove that, and hopefully, this is the last big step.”

Dietrich says multiple departments stepped up to help the Wenzels.

“So far, we have collected over $4,000,” said Diedrich.

The Hartford city administrator confirmed Kinsley is out of surgery, and the doctors were able to remove more of the tumor than expected.

