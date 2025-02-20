Six New York prison guards charged with murder in beating death of handcuffed man

By Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — Six prison workers in New York were indicted on murder charges Thursday in connection with the death of an inmate who was beaten while handcuffed.

Robert Brooks, a 43-year-old Black man, died in the early hours of December 10 after he was beaten by multiple correctional officers at Marcy Correctional Facility, an all-male state prison about 50 miles east of Syracuse, New York. Brooks, who had been serving a 12-year sentence for assault, was transferred to Marcy that night from the nearby Mohawk Correctional Facility.

His death and body camera footage that emerged of the beating sparked a firestorm of criticism over the violence and brutality some inmates experience at the hands of corrections officers.

The defendants were accused of acting with “depraved indifference to human life,” while others did nothing to stop the beatings or order immediate medical aid for Brooks, according to the grand jury indictment.

Nicholas Anzalone, David Kingsley, Anthony Farina, Christopher Walrath, Mathew Galliher and another correctional officer whose name was redacted from the indictment were charged with second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Two of them were also charged with second-degree gang assault, and two officers were charged with offering a false instrument for filing, the indictment shows. Three other prison workers were each charged with second-degree manslaughter, and another was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

In total, 10 people face charges in connection with Brooks’ death, according to the indictment. CNN has reached out to attorneys for the named defendants charged with murder.

James Riotto, who represents Farina, declined to comment on the case at this time.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told CNN it has no record of previous disciplinary action against Farina. Additionally, the agency withheld details on any such action against Anzalone, citing an ongoing investigation.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the murder charges Thursday afternoon in a statement.

“Robert Brooks should be alive today. The brutal attack on Mr. Brooks was sickening, and I immediately moved to terminate the employment of those involved. Now, the perpetrators have been rightfully charged with murder and State Police are making arrests,” the statement says.

Body camera footage on December 9 showed officers repeatedly punching and kicking Brooks while his hands were cuffed behind him. Officers struck him in the chest with a shoe, lifted him by his neck and dropped him while employees who were watching the beating appeared indifferent, the footage shows. Brooks died the following day.

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report lists Brooks’ cause of death as “compression of the neck and multiple blunt force injuries and the manner” of death as homicide, an attorney for Brooks’ family, Elizabeth Mazur, previously told CNN.

The charges come about a month after Brooks’ son, Robert Brooks Jr., said in a federal lawsuit his father’s attackers “systematically and casually beat him to death.”

“Nothing can bring him back to us. Nothing can return to us what these men have taken away,” he said in a statement following the court hearing Thursday. “Still, these indictments are a necessary and important step toward accountability.”

“But even the convictions of these corrections officers for the murder of my father will not be enough,” he added. “Every person in authority who allowed this system of violence and abuse to exist and continue for so long must also be held accountable.”

Hochul had ordered state officials to initiate proceedings to fire employees implicated in the attack. More than a dozen individuals were suspended without pay, and one officer quit.

Over the years, Marcy Correctional Facility has developed a reputation for being a place where inmates often experienced violence, intimidation and racism at the hands of staff, experts and attorneys who spoke to CNN said.

A 2022 report about Marcy from the Correctional Association of New York, which provides independent oversight of prisons in the state, notes multiple problems at the facility, including allegations of “physical assaults” by staff on inmates and “pervasive allegations of racial discrimination.”

Around 80% of inmates surveyed in the report said they had seen or been subjected to verbal, physical or sexual abuse by staff. Inmates reported experiencing seemingly random assaults from the staff as well as targeted attacks handed out as punishment, the report found.

The governor announced the appointment of a new superintendent at Marcy Correctional Facility and expedited $400 million to install fixed cameras and distribute body-worn cameras at all Department of Corrections and Community Service facilities after a visit to the facility following Brooks’ death.

Jennifer Scaife, executive director of Correctional Association of New York – the independent ombudsman tasked with monitoring the state’s 42 correctional facilities – previously told CNN she’s confident any investigation into the prison would reveal the attack on Brooks was “not an aberration.”

“It’s really been a facility that we’ve heard a lot of very troubling allegations out of for quite some time,” she said. “I think what will be shown … is a pattern and practice of brutality and violations of people’s human and civil rights.”

