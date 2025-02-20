Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. banned for 25 games after testing positive for Tramadol

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. has been suspended for 25 games after he violated the NBA’s anti-drug policy, the league announced Thursday.

The 2021 champion tested positive for Tramadol, an opioid which is typically used to relieve pain. It is generally only used when alternative pain medications cannot be used, or have not worked, according to the National Institutes of Health.

In a statement, Portis said that he accidentally took a pill that is not approved by the NBA.

“I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation,” he said. “During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved.

“I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body. From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans. I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know.”

Bucks general manager Jon Horst accepted the ban but remained supportive of Portis.

“This is a very difficult set of circumstances for Bobby and our team,” he said. “He and the Bucks organization respect the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program and will accept what’s been handed down.

“But we 100% support Bobby. Together we will take this opportunity to grow and will have a better and stronger Bobby and Milwaukee Bucks team. He’s an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return.”

In a statement sent to CNN Sport, Portis’ agent Mark Bartelstein said that the 30-year-old had mistakenly believed he was taking another pain medication called Toradol, which is not banned.

“I am devastated for Bobby right now because he made an honest mistake and the ramifications of it are incredibly significant,” he said.

“The Tramadol pill he took came from an assistant of his, with a valid prescription for the painkiller, which he mistakenly told Bobby was Toradol. This was, again, an honest mistake that was made because of the similarity in the names of the drugs and the fact they both serve a very similar purpose,” he added.

CNN has reached out to the National Basketball Players Association for comment.

Portis’ suspension – which is without pay – will begin with Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Fiserv Forum. He will next be available for selection for the Bucks’ home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 8, Milwaukee’s fourth-last game of the regular season.

The Bucks currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 29-24. Should they reach the postseason, Portis’ participation will not be affected.

The forward – who has finished in the top three in voting for the Sixth Man of the Year award in each of the last two seasons – has played in 46 of Milwaukee’s 54 games so far this season, averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN’s Thomas Schlachter contributed to reporting.

