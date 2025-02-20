Man wanted for organized crime, drug trafficking in McCracken County charged with kidnapping, assault in Mayfield

By Alexis Barrett

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WPSD) — According to the Mayfield Police Department, in the early hours of Sunday, February 16, officers responded to a call for assistance in the area of West Broadway and 16th Street.

A witness reported that they had observed a woman running from a moving vehicle, yelling that she was being shot at. Officers subsequently contacted a detective who began to investigate the incident.

According to Mayfield PD, the following investigation revealed that 33-year-old Kendrick Owens, of the Paducah/Mayfield area, had threatened the victim, leading to said victim driving Owens around Mayfield for hours.

Mayfield PD notes that Owens had taken possession of a cellphone and handgun that belonged to the victim, and had his own firearm with him as well.

While inside the victim’s vehicle, Mayfield PD states that Owens had fired the victim’s handgun an estimated seven times — striking the windshield, radio display, and a rear window — and later physically assaulted the victim, causing bodily harm.

According to Mayfield PD, the victim eventually managed to escape, and Owens fled the city.

While a warrant was being sought in Graves County, on the following day Owens was arrested by the Hopkinsville Police Department for two unrelated warrants that had been issued in McCracken County in 2023 — one for the failure to appear for arraignment on the charge of no operator’s license and the other on indictment on the charges of engaging in organized crime; first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense, Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives; and first degree persistent felony offender.

Detectives subsequently drove to the Christian County Jail, where Owens was served warrants relating to the Sunday morning incident.

His charges are as follows:

Kidnapping — adult First degree wanton endangerment — discharge of a firearm, 7 counts Second degree wanton endangerment Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon — 2 counts Fourth degree assault — domestic violence, minor injury Theft by unlawful taking — greater than $500, less than $1,000 Interfering with communications First degree criminal mischief Theft by unlawful taking — firearm

