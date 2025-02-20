‘God puts you where you need to be’: Amazon Flex driver helps save family from burning home

By Ayron Lewallen

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WVTM) — A Shelby County family lost everything in a house fire, but not their lives, thanks to a good samaritan who was at the right place at the right time.

Naimah Elmore said it was a normal day. She was delivering packages as an Amazon Flex driver on Sunday when she saw smoke filling the sky, and she jumped into action.

Elmore told WVTM 13 her route started at 5:45 in the evening. Within 45 minutes, she found herself inside a burning house trying to help a woman and her elderly mother get out. She said she pulled up to the house, jumped out of the car and left the door open.

With 911 on the phone, Elmore said she found the strength to pick the senior up and get her down the stairs to safety and then went back to get her wheelchair.

“When I help a lot of people, I really don’t think about that,” Elmore said. “I put myself out the way because I feel like God is going to cover me regardless. In that way, I put myself out the way. God has me covered, so I need to focus on them, and that’s how the strength come in, man. A lot of people ask me all the time how I do it. It’s really God.”

North Shelby County Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Elmore said after she helped the family get out of the house, she went on to finish the rest of her deliveries.

