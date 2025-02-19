Seaside police officer set to return to duty following disciplinary action and training

By Derrick Ow, Jeanette Bent, Victor Guzman

Click here for updates on this story

SEASIDE, California (KION) — Seaside Police announced Monday that Officer John Crivello, an officer accused of using excessive force on a teenager in December 2023, was found to have not used excessive force through an independent third party investigation.

Police say that Officer Crivello will return to active duty following the completion of his disciplinary action and training. They say that although Officer Crivello’s actions were not deemed use of excessive force, there will be “procedural violations and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.”

Police say that this will include additional training.

Seaside Police said that they recognize the level of public interest with this case and say that they have taken this opportunity for growth and improvement within their department.

KION has reached out to the Seaside Police for comment but have yet to hear back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.