First Baptist Church demo in Elmira completed

By Benjamin C. Klein

Click here for updates on this story

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) — The First Baptist Church was completely removed by demo crews as of Monday, Feb. 17th following a fire that destroyed much of the former church the week before. The fire happened on Thursday, February 13th, where a massive fire destroyed much of the church, leaving only some of the brick exterior.

As a result the City declared the historic church a total loss, and demo work was slated to begin quickly. The church was originally built in the 1890’s, but its last services were held in 2009. Chemung County property tax records show the building was sold in 2010.

The investigation into what started the fire remains ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.